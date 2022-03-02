In Pics: Death And Destruction From Russia-Ukraine War Draws Parallel To WW2

Quick links:
Shared by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, this picture shows a TV tower, near the Memorial complex blown by Russian forces.
Kateryna Suharokov, a Ukrainian mother kisses her son Makar in the basement of maternity hospital turned into a bomb shelter in Mariupol.
This photo from Lviv, western Ukraine, shows women tearing clothes to make camouflage nets amidst the Russian invasion.
A Ukrainian child waits for a train to Lviv from the capital Kyiv. Over 5 lakh people have fled the war-torn country amidst Russian agression.
Children take shelter in an underground station used as the bomb shelter as Russian air raids continue over Ukraine.
Here residents are captured hiding from Russian bombs in underground subway stations. Notably, Ukraine has one of the deepest metro stations.
Scores of people take shelter from Russian bombs in underground subway stations. Experts have likened their situation to those hiding from Nazis in WW2.
Newborn twin brothers sleep at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv.
