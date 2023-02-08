In Pics: Dressed In Olive, Zelenskyy Pleads For UK Jets In Historic Westminster Address

Quick links:
United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shakes hand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at No 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy walks with Sunak during his first visit to the United Kingdom since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out last year.
An image shared by a British MP shows both Houses of the UK Parliament assembled in Westminster Hall on February 8, 2023.
The Ukrainian President delivers an address in the House of Commons, asking for support as his homeland battles the Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for his second trip abroad since the war broke out in February last year.
An image shared by the UK Parliament features Zelenskyy posing along with Commons Speaker and Lord Speaker at Speaker's House before his address.
The Ukrainian President meets King Charles at the monarch's official residence, Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday.
A close-up image shows Zelenskyy glaring at cameras as he gets inside a vehicle outside No 10, the official residence of the British Prime Minister.
Zelenskyy and Sunak pose for photographs and shake hands. The Ukrainian President thanked the people of the UK for supporting his country since "day one" of Moscow's invasion.