Last Updated:

In Pics: Easter Celebrations In Russia And Ukraine As War Rages On

Kirill called for prayers “so that peace and a common good life, fraternal relations again unite our peoples, who were once the one people of united Russia”.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
| Written By
Zaini Majeed
Easter celebration
1/11
AP

Worshippers including President Vladimir Putin crowded into Moscow’s vast Christ the Savior Cathedral for Easter services led by Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill.

Easter celebration
2/11
AP

On Easter, more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia.

Easter celebration
3/11
AP

Celebrations were subdued because of security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services.

Easter celebration
4/11
AP

Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope, linking the story of Jesus’ resurrection to their longing for peace and a Ukrainian victory.

Easter celebration
5/11
AP

In Russia, phalanxes of white-robed clerics circulated through the cathedral swinging smoking censers and a choir sang and chanted.

Easter celebration
6/11
AP

Dozens of Kyiv's families had special reasons to rejoice, as presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said 130 soldiers, sailors, border guards captured by Moscow were on their way home.

Easter celebration
7/11
AP

Those released as part of “big Easter prisoner exchange" included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia’s grinding offensive.

Easter celebration
8/11
AP

“The lives of our people are the highest value for us,” Yermak said, adding that Kyiv’s goal was to bring back all remaining POWs.

Easter celebration
9/11
AP

In Moscow, Kirill lamented the “grave events taking place on our Russian historical land”, echoing the claim of Putin and other Russian officials that an independent Ukraine is essentially a fiction.

Easter celebration
10/11
AP

Kirill called for prayers “so that peace and a common good life, fraternal relations again unite our peoples, who were once the one people of united Russia”.

Easter celebration
11/11
AP

Putin was shown among the standing worshipers, holding a thin red candle.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Bomb attack on Japan's PM Fumio Kishida; evacuated unhurt

In Pics: Bomb attack on Japan's PM Fumio Kishida; evacuated unhurt
Joe Biden says 'feels like home' during Northern Ireland tour, meets UK PM Sunak: See pics

Joe Biden says 'feels like home' during Northern Ireland tour, meets UK PM Sunak: See pics