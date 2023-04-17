In Pics: Easter Celebrations In Russia And Ukraine As War Rages On

Quick links:
Worshippers including President Vladimir Putin crowded into Moscow’s vast Christ the Savior Cathedral for Easter services led by Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill.
On Easter, more than 100 Ukrainian prisoners of war were released as part of a major Easter exchange with Russia.
Celebrations were subdued because of security risks, with a curfew barring the faithful from customary all-night services.
Ukrainian authorities and ordinary people shared messages of hope, linking the story of Jesus’ resurrection to their longing for peace and a Ukrainian victory.
In Russia, phalanxes of white-robed clerics circulated through the cathedral swinging smoking censers and a choir sang and chanted.
Dozens of Kyiv's families had special reasons to rejoice, as presidential adviser Andriy Yermak said 130 soldiers, sailors, border guards captured by Moscow were on their way home.
Those released as part of “big Easter prisoner exchange" included troops who fought near Bakhmut, the eastern mining city which has for months been the focus of Russia’s grinding offensive.
“The lives of our people are the highest value for us,” Yermak said, adding that Kyiv’s goal was to bring back all remaining POWs.
In Moscow, Kirill lamented the “grave events taking place on our Russian historical land”, echoing the claim of Putin and other Russian officials that an independent Ukraine is essentially a fiction.
Kirill called for prayers “so that peace and a common good life, fraternal relations again unite our peoples, who were once the one people of united Russia”.