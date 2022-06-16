Last Updated:

In Pics: Europe Turns To Coal Mines As Fuel Prices Skyrocket Amid Russian-Ukraine War

Europe turns to coal mines amidst Russia Ukraine war. The sudden resurge in demands for coal has led to a temporary halt in the closure of landmines.

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe has turned to coal for energy. Smoke emerges from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant outside the city of Kozani. 

This photo shows a part of the new solar park sitting outside the northern Greek city of Kozani. 

The sudden resurge in demands for coal has led to a temporary halt in the closure of landmines. Here, a coal extractor is seen in action.  

A worker of Public Power Company (PPC) walks at the Kozani power plant in Greece. 

The supervisor at Public Power Company (PPC), stands near a coal excavator at the coal mine. 

A PPC worker walks inside a power plant outside the northern city of Kozani. 

This photograph features a coal excavator at the Kozani mine. A worker is seen standing on the machine. 

 

One worker sits while another walks on a coal excavator at Kozani mines in Greece. 

Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani. The government has announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024. 

Here, a coal excavator is seen standing at Greece's largest mine outside the northern city of Kozani. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

