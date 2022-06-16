In Pics: Europe Turns To Coal Mines As Fuel Prices Skyrocket Amid Russian-Ukraine War

Quick links:
Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe has turned to coal for energy. Smoke emerges from a cooling tower at the Agios Dimitrios power plant outside the city of Kozani.
This photo shows a part of the new solar park sitting outside the northern Greek city of Kozani.
The sudden resurge in demands for coal has led to a temporary halt in the closure of landmines. Here, a coal extractor is seen in action.
This photograph features a coal excavator at the Kozani mine. A worker is seen standing on the machine.
Maintenance engineers check installations at a new solar park outside the northern Greek city of Kozani. The government has announced a 50% hike in lignite production through 2024.
