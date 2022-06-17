In Pics: European Leaders Visit Kyiv & Irpin To Study On-ground Repercussions Of War

Quick links:
As Russia's war of attrition continued for the fourth month, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with three of his European counterparts in Kyiv.
On Thursday, Zelenskyy held meetings with Italian PM Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.
Zelenskyy can be seen having a discussion with his French counterpart. Macron took to Twitter to slam Russia and stated that "the whole world has witnessed the war crimes committed on Ukraine's soil."
After arriving in Kyiv, the Italian PM Draghi called for unity. He said, "We need to deal with this problem with the courage shown by President Zelenskyy. We must all act together."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, underscored that "Ukraine belongs to the European family. Germany wants a positive decision in favour of Ukraine as an EU candidate country."
"This visit of the four leaders to Kyiv and our negotiations have once again proved that our key strength and the most effective weapon is unification on which everything else depends,"Zelenskky said.
Romania's Klaus Iohannis noted that his country is providing all the necessary assistance to Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes due to the war. Romania shares land border with Ukraine
Analysing the situation in Kyiv, the leaders discussed steps to continue and bolster the defence of Ukraine, issues of economic support for war-hit civilians and post-war reconstruction.
Scholz slammed Russia for "forcibly" trying to move borders inside Europe, saying it is unacceptable. "That is why Germany, along with other countries of the world, has sided with Ukraine," he said.
