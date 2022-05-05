Last Updated:

In Pics: Evacuation Hindered As Mariupol Continues To Be Shelled By Russian Forces

The escape of several people from a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol has been hampered as the Russian forces continue to attack the plant.

Flame billows from the Azovstal steel plant
1/10
Image: AP

Flame billows from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on May 4, 2022, in territory administered by the Donetsk People's Republic.

Smoke rises from Metallurgical Combine Azovstal
2/10
Image: AP

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic-controlled region of eastern Ukraine.

Tanks from the Donetsk People's Republic militia
3/10
Image: AP

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, tanks from the Donetsk People's Republic militia stand next to a damaged apartment complex in Mariupol.

Planet Labs PBC captured satellite image
4/10
Image: AP

Planet Labs PBC captured a satellite image of damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Earlier, Russian forces stormed the bombed-out the steel plant.

An icon stands next to a military helmet
5/10
Image: AP

An icon stands next to a military helmet at a check post in Mariupol, in Donetsk People's Republic-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine.

People crawling over debris
6/10
Image: AP

People crawling over debris at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, in this frame from a video supplied by the Azov Special Forces Regiment.

People eat a meal
7/10
Image: AP

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, people eat a meal at a displaced person facility in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after coming from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

People waiting at a centre
8/10
Image: AP

People waiting at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 3, 2022, after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Thick smoke from Metallurgical Combine Azovstal
9/10
Image: AP

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, thick smoke from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic's territory, eastern Ukraine.

Volunteers assist a person
10/10
Image: AP

On May 3, 2022, volunteers assist a person at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after his arrival from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

