In Pics: Evacuation Hindered As Mariupol Continues To Be Shelled By Russian Forces

Quick links:
Flame billows from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on May 4, 2022, in territory administered by the Donetsk People's Republic.
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic-controlled region of eastern Ukraine.
On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, tanks from the Donetsk People's Republic militia stand next to a damaged apartment complex in Mariupol.
Planet Labs PBC captured a satellite image of damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Earlier, Russian forces stormed the bombed-out the steel plant.
An icon stands next to a military helmet at a check post in Mariupol, in Donetsk People's Republic-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine.
People crawling over debris at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, in this frame from a video supplied by the Azov Special Forces Regiment.
On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, people eat a meal at a displaced person facility in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after coming from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
People waiting at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on May 3, 2022, after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, thick smoke from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic's territory, eastern Ukraine.