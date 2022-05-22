Last Updated:

IN PICS: Fate Of Ukrainian POWs Hangs In Balance At Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant

Amid the ongoing war, concerns over the fate of Ukrainian POWs at the Azovstal plant have grown as Russia claims to have captured around 2,500 troops.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Russia-Ukraine war
1/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian woman soldier was seen taking rest at a shelter inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Russia-Ukraine war
2/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian soldier stands inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant prior to surrendering to the Russian forces in Mariupol.

Russia-Ukraine war
3/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian soldier who got injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant. 

Russia-Ukraine war
4/10
Image: AP

An injured Ukrainian soldier gets medical assistance inside the Azovstal steel plant. 

Russia-Ukraine war
5/10
Image: AP

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces was seen standing under a sunlight ray in his shelter at the steel plant. 

Russia-Ukraine war
6/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian personnel holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant amid the ongoing Russian invasion. 

Russia-Ukraine war
7/10
Image: AP

Many injured Ukrainian soldiers are still waiting to be evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Russia-Ukraine war
8/10
Image: AP

A few soldiers were seen preparing tea inside the plant as Russia declares complete victory at the facility in Mariupol. 

Russia-Ukraine war
9/10
Image: AP

Russia claims nearly 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant.  

Russia-Ukraine war
10/10
Image: AP

According to an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross has registered hundreds of prisoners of war from the plant.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Mariupol, Azovstal
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant wrecked as Russia-Ukraine war continues

IN PICS | Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant wrecked as Russia-Ukraine war continues
In Pics: N Korea bolsters preventive efforts to curb fresh surge of suspected COVID cases

In Pics: N Korea bolsters preventive efforts to curb fresh surge of suspected COVID cases