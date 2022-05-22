IN PICS: Fate Of Ukrainian POWs Hangs In Balance At Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant

Quick links:
A Ukrainian woman soldier was seen taking rest at a shelter inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
A Ukrainian soldier stands inside the ruined Azovstal steel plant prior to surrendering to the Russian forces in Mariupol.
A Ukrainian soldier who got injured during fighting against Russian forces, poses for a photographer inside the Azovstal steel plant.
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces was seen standing under a sunlight ray in his shelter at the steel plant.
Ukrainian personnel holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
Many injured Ukrainian soldiers are still waiting to be evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
A few soldiers were seen preparing tea inside the plant as Russia declares complete victory at the facility in Mariupol.
