In Pics | Fear, Despair Suffuse Ukrainians As Russian Attacks Unleash Devastation

Quick links:
A cloud of smoke billowed after a Russian missile hit a repair plant in Lviv, western Ukraine on March 18. City Mayor confirmed at least 6 missiles had been fired, 2 of which were intercepted.
The ongoing devastation and relentless Russian attacks forced people to flee en masse. Those left behind live in fear, despair, and uncertainty of their lives.
Two women on March 18 walked inside a school damaged among other residential buildings following a bombing in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.
An elderly woman from Sloviansk, Ukraine sobbed profusely after she reached a refugee shelter in Poland two days ago.
A woman wept before she started to clean the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv.
A police officer on Friday walked at the site of damaged residential buildings by Russian arbitrary missile attacks in Kyiv.
A woman in Kyiv stood outside a residential building that was mowed down during Russian shelling last week.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates