In Pics | Future Of Ukrainian Territories Occupied By Russian Forces Still In Doldrums

Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives in the territories occupied by Russia.
Ukrainians shout at Russian soldiers during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine.
People take the streets against Russian army soldiers during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine.
A Russian soldier guards an area at the Alley of Glory exploits of the heroes - natives of the Kherson region, who took part in the liberation of the region from the Nazi invaders.
A Russian soldier walks in front of the damaged Metallurgical Combine Azovstal plant, in Mariupol.
A woman hugs relatives as she arrives on a bus with people who fled from Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk to a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia.
People who fled from Mariupol, a few of them from the Azovstal steel plant, arrive by bus to a reception centre for displaced people.