Last Updated:

In Pics | Future Of Ukrainian Territories Occupied By Russian Forces Still In Doldrums

As the Russia-Ukraine war goes unabated, the future of Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russian forces still seems unclear.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Russia-Ukraine war
1/10
Image: AP

Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives in the territories occupied by Russia.

Ukrainians protest against Russia
2/10
Image: AP

Ukrainians shout at Russian soldiers during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine
3/10
Image: AP

People take the streets against Russian army soldiers during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson, Ukraine.

Russia, Russia occupied Ukraine
4/10
Image: AP

A woman covered by Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in Kherson, Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainians
5/10
Image: AP

People take out a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine.

Russian soldiers, Russian
6/10
Image: AP

A Russian soldier guards an area at the Alley of Glory exploits of the heroes - natives of the Kherson region, who took part in the liberation of the region from the Nazi invaders.

Mariupol, Russian soldier
7/10
Image: AP

A Russian soldier walks in front of the damaged Metallurgical Combine Azovstal plant, in Mariupol.

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine refugees
8/10
Image: AP

A woman hugs relatives as she arrives on a bus with people who fled from Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk to a reception centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia.

Mariupol, Ukraine
9/10
Image: AP

People who fled from Mariupol, a few of them from the Azovstal steel plant, arrive by bus to a reception centre for displaced people.

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. Russia
10/10
Image: AP

Local civilians gather to receive pure water distributed by Russian Emergency Situations Ministry in Mariupol.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue to push civilians into crises as war enters day 180

Russia's attacks on Ukraine continue to push civilians into crises as war enters day 180
IN PICS | People gather to watch Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in Turkey

IN PICS | People gather to watch Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in Turkey