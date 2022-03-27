In Pics: Huge Blasts Rock Lviv As Biden Rallies Support For Ukraine In Speech From Poland

Quick links:
The Russia-Ukraine war has continued for over a month with damage and devastation evident on the streets. Thick black smoke covered the sky in Lviv as Russia launched multiple strikes on the city.
As renewed shelling struck Lviv, people engulfed in fear sought shelter in underground ad-hoc chambers on March 26.
Ukrainian civilians and policemen became overwhelmed by emotion as comforted one another after being evacuated from Irpin.
For a brief moment, an on-duty Ukrainian soldier stared resignedly into space while sitting at a checkpoint in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainians displayed solidarity for the country in all possible ways. A sculpture with a headband lay on the streets as people scurried towards bomb shelters as a second set of explosions hit Lviv.
Two dogs peeked out from their owner's roller luggage as they prepared to evacuate from Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian soldiers courageously guarded the frontlines as the war entered day 31. A machine gun emerged from under a Ukrainian national flag on a front line position near Kharkiv, Ukraine
People made personalised grave markers to line the mass graves at a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Blasts in Ukraine took place while US President Joe Biden addressed refugees in Poland. Ukrainians massed at Royal Castle in Warsaw display 'close the sky' banners as they wait for Biden to arrive.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates