In Pics: Italy's Small Fashion Producers Bearing Brunt Of Embargoes Imposed On Russia

Quick links:
Nadia Zanola, chairman of the 'Cose di Maglia' factory, goes through racks of clothing at a warehouse section of unsold apparel in Brescia, Italy.
A shopkeeper at the Cose di Maglia factory examining boxes of unsold clothes originally intended for stores in Russia.
Workers were seen ironing clothes at the 'Cose di Maglia' factory in Brescia. They are undergoing a hard time getting paid, mostly owing to the restrictions tied to the financial sector.
A worker during the routine quality check of apparels at the 'Cose di Maglia' factory in Italy's Brescia city.
Items of clothing are packed inside the 'Cose di Maglia' factory warehouse. Small Italian fashion producers are still allowed to export to Russia, despite stringent sanctions.
Workers inspecting clothes at the 'Cose di Maglia' factory. Italy is the largest producer of global luxury goods in the world, making 40% of high-end apparel, footwear and accessories.
'Cose di Maglia' factory's chairman Nadia Zanola, gestures as she goes through racks of clothing at a warehouse section of unsold clothes.
A storekeeper at the factory goes through boxes of unsold clothing which were meant to be shipped to Russia.
A view of the corridor at the 'Cose di Maglia' factory in Italy. Sanctions on the Russian banking sector have put enormous pressure on small fashion producers.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates