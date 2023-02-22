In Pics: Joe Biden In Poland Assures Ukraine Of The West's Support To Face Russia

Quick links:
Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomes US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
President Joe Biden along with his delegates and Polish President Andrzej Duda with officials meet in Warsaw.
Zelenskyy hugs Biden at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian War, in Kyiv.
President Joe Biden stands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Monday.
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech as Zelenskyy stands next to him at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Monday.
Joe Biden walks with the Ukrainian President at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, to Kyiv on Monday.
Flowers placed by Joe Biden at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian War with photos of killed soldiers in Kyiv.