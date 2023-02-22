Last Updated:

In Pics: Joe Biden In Poland Assures Ukraine Of The West's Support To Face Russia

After paying a surprise visit to war-hit Ukraine on Monday, US President Joe Biden returned to the Polish capital and met Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Tue

Andrzej Duda, Joe Biden
Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomes US President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

US, Poland
President Joe Biden along with his delegates and Polish President Andrzej Duda with officials meet in Warsaw.

Poland, US, Ukraine
Biden stands with children after delivering a speech at the Royal Castle Gardens in Warsaw.

Biden, Warsaw, Poland
Biden poses with children after concluding his speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Biden, Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy hugs Biden at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian War, in Kyiv.

Joe Biden, Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden stands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Monday.

Joe Biden, Zelenskyy, Ukraine
US President Joe Biden delivers a speech as Zelenskyy stands next to him at Mariinsky Palace in Kyiv on Monday.

Zelenskyy
Joe Biden walks with the Ukrainian President at St. Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral during an unannounced visit, to Kyiv on Monday.

Ukraine-Russia war, Russia, Ukraine
Flowers placed by Joe Biden at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian War with photos of killed soldiers in Kyiv.

US, Biden, Ukraine, Kyiv
President Joe Biden sits on a train with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan before giving a speech to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

