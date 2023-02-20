Last Updated:

In Pics: Joe Biden Makes 'historic' Visit To Kyiv To Vow 'unwavering Support' To Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, ahead of the first Russia-Ukraine war anniversary. Biden also pledged $500 million aid to Ukraine.

Biden Kyiv Visit
1/10
Image: AP

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine, ahead of the first Russian invasion anniversary. During his visit, Biden reassured America's support to the war-stricken country. 

Biden Kyiv Visit
2/10
Image: AP

The US President was greeted by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. The three posed together for a photograh. 

Biden Kyiv Visit
3/10
Image: AP

The Ukrainian President gave a tour of the famous Mariinsky Palace to the US President. Ahead of Biden's visit, several streets in the national capital were blocked off by police barricades. 

Biden Kyiv Visit
4/10
Image: AP

The US President and the Ukrainian President shook hands at Mariinsky Palace. Following this, the two leaders held a press briefing together.

Biden Kyiv Visit
5/10
Image: AP

Biden decided on Friday to go ahead with a high-stakes, high-risk visit to Kyiv after huddling with top members of his national security team in the Oval Office.

Biden Kyiv Visit
6/10
Image: AP

During his visit, the US President Joe Biden announced that America will provide an additional $500 million in aid to Ukraine. 

Biden Kyiv Visit
7/10
Image: AP

The Ukrainian President thanked his American counterpart during the press briefing. “Our allies continue to do everything to reaffirm their support,” Zelenskyy said.  

Biden Kyiv Visit
8/10
Image: Twitter - @AndriyYermak

The two world leaders sat down to have a long chat over wide-ranging issues. The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, shared the pictures of the two leaders on Twitter. 

Biden Kyiv Visit
9/10
Image: president.gov.ua

The American President reassured his firm support to Kyiv. "One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands, democracy stands. The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you," Biden said.

Biden Kyiv Visit
10/10
Image: president.gov.ua

While Moscow is yet to give out any response over Biden's visit. It is assumed that Kremlin will not be happy with Biden's surprising gesture. 

