In Pics: Many Ukrainian Cities Have Become Symbols Of Invincibility, Will Bakhmut Be One?

Quick links:
A Ukrainian soldier takes cover in a trench under Russian shelling on the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Oleksandr Bondarenko stands next to the body of his brother, Vladyslav Bondarenko, during his funeral in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, on March 6, 2023. Bondarenko, a paratrooper died near Bakhmut on Feb 26.
Less than a week ago, an adviser to Zelenskyy said the defenders might give up on Bakhmut and fall back to nearby positions.
Priests walk to the cemetery during the funeral of Vladyslav Bondarenko in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv. Bondarenko, a paratrooper of airmobile brigade, died near Bakhmut on February 26, 2023.
Tetiana Hurieieva, the mother of Volodymyr Hurieiev, a Ukrainian soldier killed in the Bakhmut area, receives the flag that draped his coffin, during the funeral in Boryspil, Ukraine, on March 4, 2023
In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported that his advisers unanimously agreed to press on with the fight, “not to retreat” and to bolster Ukrainian defenses in Bakhmut.
Intense Russian shelling targeted the city in the Donetsk region & nearby villages as Moscow waged a three-sided assault to try to finish off Bakhmut’s resistance, leading to a severe loss of life.
Tetiana Hurieieva, the mother of Volodymyr Hurieiev, a Ukrainian soldier killed in the Bakhmut area, cries after his the funeral in Boryspil, Ukraine.
Police and volunteers evacuated people from Chasiv Yar and other front-line towns in an operation made difficult by the loss of bridges & constant artillery fire that has left barely a house standing.
Russian forces have been unable to deliver a knockout blow that would allow them to seize Bakhmut.
Analysts say the city does not hold major strategic value and that its capture would be unlikely to serve as a turning point in the conflict.
The Russian push for Bakhmut reflects the Kremlin’s broader struggle to achieve battlefield momentum.
Mourners gather during the funeral of Vladyslav Bondarenko 26, in Kozyntsi, near Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 6, 2023. Bondarenko, a paratrooper of airmobile brigade, died near Bakhmut on February 26.
Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, soon stalled, and Ukraine launched a largely successful counteroffensive. Over the bitterly cold winter months, the fighting has largely been deadlocked.
The city’s importance has become mostly symbolic. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, prevailing there would finally deliver some good news from the front.
For Kyiv, the display of grit and defiance underscores the message that Ukraine is holding on after a year of brutal attacks, justifying continued support from its Western allies.
Zelenskyy vowed not to retreat from Bakhmut as Russian forces encroached on the devastated eastern city they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.