IN PICS | Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant Wrecked As Russia-Ukraine War Continues

Hundreds of fighters have surrendered after emerging from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand, Russia said on Thursday.
According to an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the International Committee of the Red Cross has registered hundreds of prisoners of war from the plant as of Tuesday.
A woman walks past an explosion crater in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
A Donetsk People's Republic militiaman stands guard near the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in territory governed by the Donetsk People's Republic.
On Wednesday, 18 May 2022, villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region.
Bodies of deceased Russian soldiers were discovered near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv.
This image is from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, 19 May 2022, and depicts Russian servicemen frisking Ukrainian servicemen as they leave the Azovstal steel plant.
According to the Russian military, 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks have surrendered since Monday.
At least some of the Ukrainian soldiers were taken to a former penal colony in territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, according to a separatist official.
