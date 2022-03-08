In Pics | Over 1.7 Mn Flee Ukraine As Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amid Russian Invasion

Quick links:
As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to the 13th day, the humanitarian crisis in the former Soviet Union nation has deepened further with the scarcity of food, water and medicine.
In Kyiv, the Ukrainian volunteers have built up hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million. These checkpoints are often made with sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.
As all Ukrainian citizens continue to contribute to putting the fight against the Russian military's aggression, the invasion has sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine.
People have continued to cross borders to European nations to leave war-torn Ukraine. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places.
Russia-Ukraine has indulged in three rounds of peace talks but none of them led to a breakthrough on a ceasefire to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
According to AP, unspecified progress has been made towards establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting without any harm.
However, Russia’s top negotiator says he expects those corridors to finally start functioning Tuesday.
Amid people hastily fleeing Ukraine or living inside bomb shelters, Kyiv has claimed dozens of civilians have died in the country due to Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian authorities gave a rough estimate of the damage to the country's infrastructure as a result of the war to be $10 billion.
