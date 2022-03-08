Last Updated:

In Pics | Over 1.7 Mn Flee Ukraine As Humanitarian Crisis Worsens Amid Russian Invasion

Russia-Ukraine war has lasted for 13 days with Ukraine being engulfed in humanitarian crisis including shortage of food, shelter and medicine for citizens.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Russia-Ukraine war
1/10
Image: AP

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to the 13th day, the humanitarian crisis in the former Soviet Union nation has deepened further with the scarcity of food, water and medicine. 

Russia-Ukraine war
2/10
Image: AP

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian volunteers have built up hundreds of checkpoints to protect the city of nearly 4 million. These checkpoints are often made with sandbags, stacked tires and spiked cables.

Russia-Ukraine war
3/10
Image: AP

As all Ukrainian citizens continue to contribute to putting the fight against the Russian military's aggression, the invasion has sent 1.7 million people fleeing Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine war
4/10
Image: AP

People have continued to cross borders to European nations to leave war-torn Ukraine. Additionally, Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of resorting to “medieval siege” tactics in places. 

Russia-Ukraine war
5/10
Image: AP

Russia-Ukraine has indulged in three rounds of peace talks but none of them led to a breakthrough on a ceasefire to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. 

Russia-Ukraine war
6/10
Image: AP

According to AP, unspecified progress has been made towards establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting without any harm.

Russia-Ukraine war
7/10
Image: AP

However, Russia’s top negotiator says he expects those corridors to finally start functioning Tuesday.

Russia-Ukraine war
8/10
Image: AP

Amid people hastily fleeing Ukraine or living inside bomb shelters, Kyiv has claimed dozens of civilians have died in the country due to Russian invasion. 

Russia-Ukraine war
9/10
Image: AP

The Ukrainian authorities gave a rough estimate of the damage to the country's infrastructure as a result of the war to be $10 billion. 

Russia-Ukraine war
10/10
Image: AP

Russia had announced a special operation in Ukraine on 24 February saying it would 'demilitarise' the country. But, Ukrainians have continued to resist for more than two weeks.

