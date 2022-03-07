Last Updated:

IN PICS | People Fleeing Ukraine Stay In Romanian Hotel Ballroom Amid Russian Aggression

People fleeing Ukraine stay in Romania's 4-star hotel's ballroom converted into makeshift refuge shelter as Russia's military offensive enters Day 12.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia-Ukraine War
1/10
Image: AP

As a large number of people have moved to Romania, a four-star hotel has converted their ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter. 

Russia-Ukraine War
2/10
Image: AP

According to UNHCR, more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian military operation began in Kyiv on February 24.

 

Russia-Ukraine War
3/10
Image: AP

After the refugees first arrived in the Mandanchi Hotel and Spa in Suceava more than a week ago, the owner of the hotel decided to make the 850-square-meter ballroom available to them. 

Russia-Ukraine War
4/10
Image: AP

The people who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion stay at the makeshift refugee shelter in the hotel to rest and warm up before continuing their journey. 

Russia-Ukraine War
5/10
Image: AP

Majority of the people in the ballroom turned makeshift refugee shelter are women and children as men have stayed in Ukraine to defend their country against Russia. 

Russia-Ukraine War
6/10
Image: AP

According to UNHCR, more than 78,000 people have taken refuge in Romania. The majority of the refugees were Ukrainians, however, there were people from Nigeria, Morroco, Italy, Iran and China as well.

Russia-Ukraine War
7/10
Image: AP

According to AP, the hotel reception area provides diapers, toothbrushes, snacks, surgical masks and disinfectant gel for people staying in the ballroom turned makeshift refugee shelter. 

Russia-Ukraine War
8/10
Image: AP

After the hotel converted the ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter, around 2,000 people and 100 pets from Ukraine have taken refuge in the Romanian hotel. 

Russia-Ukraine War
9/10
Image: AP

In order to avoid shelling and bombings, people have taken refuge in neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania and other European countries. 

Russia-Ukraine War
10/10
Image: AP

Volunteers, translators and social workers work in turns to help the refugees in the makeshift refugee shelter in the four-star Romanian hotel. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Romania, Ukrainian refugees
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces 1 mn to flee Kyiv as bombardment intensifies

In Pics | Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces 1 mn to flee Kyiv as bombardment intensifies
Russia-Ukraine war: 'No more Russian equipment in Sumy region,' confirms Ukraine official

Russia-Ukraine war: 'No more Russian equipment in Sumy region,' confirms Ukraine official