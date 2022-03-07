IN PICS | People Fleeing Ukraine Stay In Romanian Hotel Ballroom Amid Russian Aggression

Quick links:
As a large number of people have moved to Romania, a four-star hotel has converted their ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter.
According to UNHCR, more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian military operation began in Kyiv on February 24.
After the refugees first arrived in the Mandanchi Hotel and Spa in Suceava more than a week ago, the owner of the hotel decided to make the 850-square-meter ballroom available to them.
The people who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion stay at the makeshift refugee shelter in the hotel to rest and warm up before continuing their journey.
Majority of the people in the ballroom turned makeshift refugee shelter are women and children as men have stayed in Ukraine to defend their country against Russia.
According to UNHCR, more than 78,000 people have taken refuge in Romania. The majority of the refugees were Ukrainians, however, there were people from Nigeria, Morroco, Italy, Iran and China as well.
According to AP, the hotel reception area provides diapers, toothbrushes, snacks, surgical masks and disinfectant gel for people staying in the ballroom turned makeshift refugee shelter.
After the hotel converted the ballroom into a makeshift refugee shelter, around 2,000 people and 100 pets from Ukraine have taken refuge in the Romanian hotel.
In order to avoid shelling and bombings, people have taken refuge in neighbouring countries like Poland, Hungary, Romania and other European countries.
