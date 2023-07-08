Last Updated:

In Pics | Presidents Of Ukraine Visit Turkey, Signs MOU To Boost Partnership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support for Ukraine joining NATO.

Saumya joshi
Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
1/10
Image: President.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance after the war with Russia comes to an end.

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
2/10
Image: President.gov.ua

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support early Saturday for Ukraine joining NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance. 

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
3/10
Image: President.gov.ua

Erdogan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a joint news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 8. 

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
4/10
Image: President.gov.ua

“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” says Erdogan while addressing the joint press conference.  

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
5/10
Image: President.gov.ua

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of strategic industries was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Republic of Turkey.

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
6/10
Image: President.gov.ua

The agreement intends to foster business relationships between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey in key critical industries and technology. 

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
7/10
Image: President.gov.ua

The MoU will also support the implementation of existing and starting new projects in these areas.

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
8/10
Image: AP

Among the areas of cooperation is the development of capacities and opportunities for manufacturing autonomous vehicles. 

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
9/10
Image: AP

Increasing the production of various types of UAVs; research and development in the field of autonomous systems, and space are some of the areas in which the two nations will work. 

Zelenskyy's Turkey visit
10/10
Image: AP

“Russia behaves as if it owns the entire Black Sea as if it is the owner here,” said Zelenskyy,  during his first trip to Turkey since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

