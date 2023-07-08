In Pics | Presidents Of Ukraine Visit Turkey, Signs MOU To Boost Partnership

Quick links:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey as part of a European tour to rally support for Ukraine’s entry into the military alliance after the war with Russia comes to an end.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed support early Saturday for Ukraine joining NATO, saying the war-torn country deserves to join the alliance.
Erdogan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a joint news conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 8.
“There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves NATO membership,” says Erdogan while addressing the joint press conference.
A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of strategic industries was signed between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, Republic of Turkey.
The agreement intends to foster business relationships between Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey in key critical industries and technology.
The MoU will also support the implementation of existing and starting new projects in these areas.
Among the areas of cooperation is the development of capacities and opportunities for manufacturing autonomous vehicles.
Increasing the production of various types of UAVs; research and development in the field of autonomous systems, and space are some of the areas in which the two nations will work.