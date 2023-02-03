Last Updated:

In Pics: Putin Marks 80th Anniversary Of Stalingrad Victory With A Warning To West



Zaini Majeed
Stalingrad victory
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of World War II Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in the battle of Stalingrad. 

Stalingrad victory
Putin invoked the long and grueling fight as justification for the conflict in Ukraine. He laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex to the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd. 

Stalingrad victory
Putin noted, "Now, regrettably, we see that the ideology of Nazism, in its modern guise, in its modern manifestation, once again poses direct threats to the security of our country."

Stalingrad victory
"Again and again we are forced to repulse the aggression of the collective West," he added. Putin and other Russian officials frequently characterize Ukraine as a hotbed of neo-Nazi beliefs.

Stalingrad victory
Referring to Germany’s recent decision to supply advanced Leopard battle tanks, Putin warned that “a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them.”

Stalingrad victory
The memorial is dominated by an 85-meter (279-foot) sculpture of a sword-wielding woman, Europe’s tallest statue.

Stalingrad victory
“It’s incredible, but it’s a fact: they are threatening us again with German Leopard tanks with crosses painted on their armor,” Putin said.

Stalingrad victory
“And they are again going to fight Russia on the territory of Ukraine with the hands of Hitler’s followers, the Banderites,” he said, referring to WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. 

Stalingrad victory
The battle of Stalingrad has deep resonance in Russia.The five-month fighting between August 1942 and February 1943 is regarded as the bloodiest battle in history.

