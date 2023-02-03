In Pics: Putin Marks 80th Anniversary Of Stalingrad Victory With A Warning To West

Quick links:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of World War II Soviet victory over Nazi German forces in the battle of Stalingrad.
Putin invoked the long and grueling fight as justification for the conflict in Ukraine. He laid a wreath at the eternal flame of the memorial complex to the fallen Red Army soldiers in Volgograd.
Putin noted, "Now, regrettably, we see that the ideology of Nazism, in its modern guise, in its modern manifestation, once again poses direct threats to the security of our country."
"Again and again we are forced to repulse the aggression of the collective West," he added. Putin and other Russian officials frequently characterize Ukraine as a hotbed of neo-Nazi beliefs.
Referring to Germany’s recent decision to supply advanced Leopard battle tanks, Putin warned that “a modern war with Russia will be quite different for them.”
The memorial is dominated by an 85-meter (279-foot) sculpture of a sword-wielding woman, Europe’s tallest statue.
“It’s incredible, but it’s a fact: they are threatening us again with German Leopard tanks with crosses painted on their armor,” Putin said.
“And they are again going to fight Russia on the territory of Ukraine with the hands of Hitler’s followers, the Banderites,” he said, referring to WWII-era Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.