In Pics| Refugees Moving To Makeshift Shelters As Kyiv Continues To Resist Russian Attacks

The battle to guard Kyiv’s sovereignty has now entered the third week with both sides pulling every stop to win. Over 2 million people have left the country.

Riya Baibhawi
Pryazovskyi State Technical University building was damaged by Russian bombardment in Mariupol, Ukraine. The port city is in under seize for the last 10 days. 

A Ukrainian girl is seen carrying her pet cat as prepares to flee the war-torn country. According to the UN, over 2 million people have left Ukraine since the invasion.  

A man walks with a bicycle in a street damaged by shelling in Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has labelled the attack on the city as "outright terror". 

Firefighters help a woman evacuate her house amidst Russian shelling in Mariupol. The besieged city houses 430,000 people. 

People take shelter at a makeshift camp as they wait to board a train heading for Krakow, Poland. 

A destroyed tank sits on a street following a confrontation between Ukrainian and Russian forces on the main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv. 

The coffin of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn is lowered during his funeral in the village of Soposhyn, Ukraine. He was killed battling the Russians in Luhansk. 

A woman covers herself in a blanket following a bombardment in Mariupol. The administration says they is no electricity, running water and food. 

Ukrainian soldiers sitting on an armoured personnel carrier pass by people carrying their belongings as they flee the conflict-hit country. 

