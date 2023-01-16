In Pics: Rescue Workers In Dnipro Scramble To Reach Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike

Quick links:
Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian strike hit a multistory building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine on Saturday, 14 January.
A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after the Russian rocket hit the multi-story apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.
Emergency workers continue to work for 40 hours straight to clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.
Emergency workers carry a wounded person out of the multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine.
Rescue workers search for survivors in an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.
A woman reacts looking at the damage caused to an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro rose to 35 on Sunday as rescue workers continue to look for survivors.
A municipal worker repairs electric cables near an apartment building that was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.