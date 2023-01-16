Last Updated:

In Pics: Rescue Workers In Dnipro Scramble To Reach Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35 as rescue ops cross 40 hours.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
1/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian strike hit a multistory building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine on Saturday, 14 January.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
2/15
Image: AP

A dead body of a woman is seen under the rubble after the Russian rocket hit the multi-story apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
3/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers clear the rubble through the frigid night after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
4/15
Image: AP

Local residents clear the rubble from the Russian missile hit apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
5/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers continue to work for 40 hours straight to clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
6/15
Image: AP

Rubble clearance continues through freezing temperatures as many people are still stuck under the rubble of the building struck by a Russian missile in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
7/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers carry a wounded person out of the multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
8/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers carry a wounded woman after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
9/15
Image: AP

Rescue workers search for survivors in an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
10/15
Image: AP

A woman reacts looking at the damage caused to an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
11/15
Image: AP

Rescue workers clear the rubble from an apartment building that was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack at a residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
12/15
Image: AP

Rescue workers continie to clear rubblethrough Sunday, from an apartment building which was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
13/15
Image: AP

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Dnipro rose to 35 on Sunday as rescue workers continue to look for survivors.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
14/15
Image: AP

A municipal worker repairs electric cables near an apartment building that was destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine.

Dnipro strike, Ukraine
15/15
Image: AP

Emergency workers carry a wounded woman after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building on Saturday in Dnipro, Ukraine on Sunday.

