In Pics | Russia Continues Onslaught In Mariupol Including Azovstal Plant As War Rages On

In Mariupol Metallurgical Combine Azovstal, smoke seen rising on May 5, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine. The territory is administered by the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).
On May 4, plumes of smoke seen rising from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in the Donetsk People's Republic.
After arriving from Mariupol at the refugee centre, on May 5, a girl looks through the window of a car.
On May 5, Donetsk city officials fixed the Russian flag on a pole to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the victory in World War II in Mariupol.
People seen waiting at the Refugee Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, after arriving from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on May 3, 2022.
Smoke rises from Mariupol's Azovstal iron plant on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine on May 4, 2022.
On Wednesday, May 4, smoke seen rising from an oil depot in eastern Ukraine, after rockets damaged the facility in a territory controlled by Russian separatists troops.
On Thursday, May 5, a man carries a chair from an office on the ground floor of a house destroyed by an overnight bombardment.
On Thursday, May 5, a stone with the words "Don't be jealous" can be seen in the yard of an apartment destroyed by an overnight bombardment.