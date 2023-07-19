Last Updated:

In Pics: Russia Launches 'truly Massive' Attack On Ukraine’s Odesa As War Enters Day 511

As the Russia-Ukraine war continued for 511 days, Moscow has suspended the grain deal and launched overnight attacks on two Ukrainian port cities.

Saumya joshi
511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
1/11
Image: Twitter-@ZelenskyyUa

Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 511th day with Moscow issuing warning to Kyiv against Black Sea grain shipments.

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
2/11
Image: AP

After an attack on the Kursk Bridge, Russia's defence ministry announced, on July 18, that it had launched overnight attacks on two Ukrainian port cities in what it called "a mass revenge strike".

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
3/11
Image: Twitter-@ZelenskyyUa

Russia and Ukraine presented vastly different accounts of fighting in northeastern Ukraine on July 18, with Moscow reporting advances by its troops and Kyiv saying it had seized the region. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
4/11
Image: Twitter-@ZelenskyyUa

Both sides have achieved “marginal advances” in different areas over the past week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update on the conflict. war. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
5/11
Image: AP

There are a “number of ideas being floated” to help Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertiliser to global markets after Moscow suspended the Ukraine grain through the Black Sea, said the UN. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
6/11
Image: AP

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan ways of exporting Russian grain via routes “that would not be susceptible to Kyiv and the West’s sabotage”. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
7/11
Image: AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sought permission from the international criminal court not to arrest Russia’s Vladimir Putin because to do so would amount to a declaration of war. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
8/11
Image: AP

Germany's Foreign mMnister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of figuratively firing missiles at starving people across the world by attacking the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
9/11
hImage: Twitter-@ZelenskyyUa

Russian air defences and electronic countermeasure systems downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday. The drone attacks caused no casualties or damages, said the ministry.

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
10/11
Image: AP

Ben Wallace, the outgoing UK defence secretary, said the war in Ukraine is “winnable”, arguing the NATO alliance “does function” as a deterrent against Russia. 

511 days of Russia-Ukraine War
11/11
Image: Twitter-@ZelenskyyUa

Britain’s Ministry of Defence plans to invest £2.5bn ($3.3bn) in army stockpiles and munitions “to improve fighting readiness”, as it “takes learnings from the war in Ukraine”, on July 18. 

