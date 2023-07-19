In Pics: Russia Launches 'truly Massive' Attack On Ukraine’s Odesa As War Enters Day 511

Quick links:
Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 511th day with Moscow issuing warning to Kyiv against Black Sea grain shipments.
After an attack on the Kursk Bridge, Russia's defence ministry announced, on July 18, that it had launched overnight attacks on two Ukrainian port cities in what it called "a mass revenge strike".
Russia and Ukraine presented vastly different accounts of fighting in northeastern Ukraine on July 18, with Moscow reporting advances by its troops and Kyiv saying it had seized the region.
Both sides have achieved “marginal advances” in different areas over the past week, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said in its latest intelligence update on the conflict. war.
There are a “number of ideas being floated” to help Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertiliser to global markets after Moscow suspended the Ukraine grain through the Black Sea, said the UN.
Russian FM Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan ways of exporting Russian grain via routes “that would not be susceptible to Kyiv and the West’s sabotage”.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sought permission from the international criminal court not to arrest Russia’s Vladimir Putin because to do so would amount to a declaration of war.
Germany's Foreign mMnister Annalena Baerbock accused Russia of figuratively firing missiles at starving people across the world by attacking the Ukrainian port of Odesa.
Russian air defences and electronic countermeasure systems downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday. The drone attacks caused no casualties or damages, said the ministry.
Ben Wallace, the outgoing UK defence secretary, said the war in Ukraine is “winnable”, arguing the NATO alliance “does function” as a deterrent against Russia.