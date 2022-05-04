Last Updated:

In Pics: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Cities As Civilians Seek Evacuation

Russian forces continue to attack Ukrainian cities killing and injuring hundreds of people in the midst of war, as civilians try to evacuate the war zone.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
People wait at a displaced people facility
Image: AP

People waiting at a facility for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after fleeing from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

People fleeing Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk
Image: AP

People who fled Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk amid war arrive at a displaced people's reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine by bus.

Anna Shevchenko
Image: AP

Anna Shevchenko, 35, outside her now-demolished residence, which was made by her grandparents in Irpin, near Kyiv.

People walk through a park in Kharkiv
Image: AP

People can be seen walking through a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine while firefighters try dousing a fire caused by a Russian bombardment.

A man hugs his wife
Image: AP

A man can be seen hugging his wife as they arrive from Vasylivka to a displaced people reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Firefighters put out a fire
Image: AP

On May 3, 2022, firefighters put out a fire in a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian bombing.

Ukrainian pregnant woman
Image: AP

A pregnant Ukrainian woman hugs her one-year-old son as they wait for boarding a bus during a civilian evacuation in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 3, 2022.

Relatives embrace after arriving
Image: AP

Relatives embrace each other after arriving at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Smoke rises from Metallurgical Combine Azovstal
Image: AP

Smoke can be seen billowing from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, a territory controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine.

