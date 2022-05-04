In Pics: Russia Strikes Ukrainian Cities As Civilians Seek Evacuation

Quick links:
People waiting at a facility for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, after fleeing from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
People who fled Mariupol and Tokmak Berdyansk amid war arrive at a displaced people's reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine by bus.
Anna Shevchenko, 35, outside her now-demolished residence, which was made by her grandparents in Irpin, near Kyiv.
People can be seen walking through a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine while firefighters try dousing a fire caused by a Russian bombardment.
A man can be seen hugging his wife as they arrive from Vasylivka to a displaced people reception centre in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
On May 3, 2022, firefighters put out a fire in a park in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a Russian bombing.
A pregnant Ukrainian woman hugs her one-year-old son as they wait for boarding a bus during a civilian evacuation in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 3, 2022.
Relatives embrace each other after arriving at a centre for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
