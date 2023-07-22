In Pics | Russia Targets Ukraine's Storage Sites After Suspending Black Sea Grain Deal

Quick links:
Russia continues its attacks, from port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region on July 21, following its withdrawal from a grain export deal.
Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night.
A wave of strikes by Russia destroyed some of the country’s critical grain export infrastructure.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea.
A man watches as emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20.
In the attack on the storage site, two low-flying cruise missiles started a blaze, then another struck during firefighting efforts, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.
Olha walks among debris at a farm storage building destroyed during a Russian attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, on July 21.
A farm storage building is seen damaged after a Russian attack. The attack injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley: Regional Gov. Olha.
Emergency service personnel were seen working at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine.