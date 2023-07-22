Last Updated:

In Pics | Russia Targets Ukraine's Storage Sites After Suspending Black Sea Grain Deal

Russia followed its withdrawal from a grain export deal by expanding its attacks from port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region.

Russia Ukraine Crisis
 
Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
Russia continues its attacks, from port infrastructure to farm storage buildings in Ukraine's Odesa region on July 21, following its withdrawal from a grain export deal. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
Russia pounded Ukraine’s southern cities, including the port city of Odesa, with drones and missiles for a third consecutive night. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
 A wave of strikes by Russia destroyed some of the country’s critical grain export infrastructure. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
A man watches as emergency service personnel work at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Thursday, July 20. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
In the attack on the storage site, two low-flying cruise missiles started a blaze, then another struck during firefighting efforts, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said. 

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
Olha walks among debris at a farm storage building destroyed during a Russian attack in Odesa region, Ukraine, on July 21.

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
A farm storage building is seen damaged after a Russian attack. The attack injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley: Regional Gov. Olha.

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
Emergency service personnel were seen working at the site of a destroyed building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine.

Russia targets Ukraine's grain storage
Both Russia and Ukraine have announced they will treat ships travelling to each other’s Black Sea ports as potential military targets.

