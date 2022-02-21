Last Updated:

IN PICS: Russia-Ukraine Crisis And Its Impact On Civilians As War Fear Looms

Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to escalate as normal civilians prepare for war-like situation if West-predicted invasion takes place against Kyiv by Moscow.

Amid constant warnings from the West of an imminent Russian invasion into Ukraine, normal civilians in former Soviet Union member nations are preparing for war.

The preparation for a full-scale attack by Russia includes handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation, reported AP, as Ukraine remains under threat.

In the separatist-held eastern Ukraine, families and friends reportedly said teary goodbyes as they got on Russia-bound trains amid tensions. 

Most recently, a letter sent by the US to UN human rights chief, warned that Russia is "creating lists" of identified Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps", reported Washington Post.

As per the WP report, US ambassador to the UN, Sheba Crocker warned in the letter that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would create a “human rights catastrophe”.

Meanwhile, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden have agreed to engage in talks 'in principle' after speaking with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. 

But, Biden and Putin will only start dialogue if Russia does not invade Ukraine, which media reports have suggested could take place soon.

Maxar technologies has even collected satellite images which showed Russian troop units close to Ukraine's northeastern border, with units that were in garrisons appearing to take up field positions.

White House also said that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins”, but added “currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asserted that his country would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region. He reiterated his stand on peace.

Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

