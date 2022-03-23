In Pics: Russian Invasion Forces More Ukrainians To Flee Homes, Leave Loved Ones Behind

Quick links:
Amid ceaseless Russian aggression against Ukraine, people continued to flee the embattled nation in fear of lives. A group of civilians fled the Irpin warzone amid rampant shelling by Russian troops.
A woman stared resignedly into space while she waited for transport at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland. She fled the Russian war burgeoning in Ukraine along with throngs of other refugees.
Tears welled up in eyes of those who had to bid unwarranted goodbyes to those being left behind. A young child broke down as she left behind her loved one.
Situation in Ukrainian cities remained dire with certain hot spots being bombed more than others, particularly Mariupol and seized city of Kharkiv. A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street.
A woman pressed her bare minimum luggage to her chest as she sat in a van in Irpin amid heavy shelling nearby.
A refugee held a small dog while she fed tea to a toddler while sitting in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania.
Families were left tattered as the war displaced over 3 million so far. A woman and her child tried not to break down as they bade goodbye to their grandmother from a train from Odesa
A woman wrapped herself in a blanket to keep warm while she waited among the crowd of refugees fleeing from Ukraine who arrived at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
