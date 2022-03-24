Last Updated:

In Pics: Russian Invasion's Catastrophic Impact On Ukrainian Cities As War Enters Day 29

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
1/10
Associated Press

Unlike the 2014 invasion of the Crimean Peninsula which wasn’t met with much resistance, Ukrainians have put up a tough front against Russia, foiling multiple military operations of the “occupiers”.

2/10
Associated Press

Russian soldiers, on March 13, fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 19 miles northwest of Lviv. The city borders Poland and is the doorstep for NATO into Ukraine. 

3/10
Associated Press

For days, Russian troops have been trying to isolate the capital city of Kyiv but large areas, especially in the south, remain under Ukrainian control. 

4/10
Associated Press

In the southern city of Kherson, Russians have captured one of the most prominent theatre directors Kniga “in a fascist manner”. In addition, bombings have continued amid Putin's invasion.

5/10
Associated Press

According to the latest report, Russian naval forces have been stationed off the coast of Odesa. Notably, citizens have fortified the city using sandbags. 

6/10
Associated Press

More than 1.5 lakh people are stuck in the northern city of Chernihiv without any help after Russia cut them off from the capital Kyiv by bombing a bridge on the Desna River. 

7/10
Associated Press

Scores of Ukrainian soldiers are feared to be dead after the Russian troops hit a military barrack in the southern city of Mykolaiv last week. As per a report by BBC, 200 soldiers were present. 

8/10
Associated Press

Mariupol still remains under siege. The port city has been affected the most by the Russian escalation. Since the start of the war, a theatre and a maternity hospital have been ruthlessly bombed. 

9/10
Representational Image/AP

Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country still remains under Ukrainian control. Many analysts have said that Russian troops have fallen short of ammunition after conducting multiple assaults. 

10/10
Representational Image/AP

According to latest report by BBC, the north eastern city of Sumy is almost surrounded by Russian troops but Ukrainian authorities have refused to surrender. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russian invasion, Ukrainian cities, Russia-Ukraine war
