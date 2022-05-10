In Pics: Russian Military Hits Odesa With Hypersonic Missiles As Putin Marks Victory Day

Quick links:
Russia pounded Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on May 9 (Victory Day) with a barrage of missiles.
Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank, said that Moscow did use some precision weapons against Odesa, namely, "Kinzhal" or “Dagger,” hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.
Sharing an image, a user wrote "That's what Russian orcs did with the largest shopping centre in Odesa today".
Slamming the assaults, an Ukrainian MP said that Moscow commemorated victory over Nazi Germany, and on the same day, it shelled the Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing civilians.
President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said it was the first time since World War II that Odesa was without routine port work.
European Council President Charles Michel made a surprise visit to Ukraine's Odesa on Monday. However, he had to retreat to a shelter after Russian missiles struck.
