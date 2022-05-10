Last Updated:

In Pics: Russian Military Hits Odesa With Hypersonic Missiles As Putin Marks Victory Day

Russia pounded Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on May 9 (Victory Day) with a barrage of missiles. Notably, Putin failed to mention anything on war.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Odesa Attack
1/8
HannaLiubakova/twitter

Russia pounded Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa on May 9 (Victory Day) with a barrage of missiles.

Odesa Attack
2/8
olgateresch/Twitter

Center for Defense Strategies, a Ukrainian think tank, said that Moscow did use some precision weapons against Odesa, namely, "Kinzhal" or “Dagger,” hypersonic air-to-surface missiles.

Odesa Attack
3/8
olgateresch/Twitter

Sharing an image, a user wrote "That's what Russian orcs did with the largest shopping centre in Odesa today".

Odesa Attack
4/8
olgateresch/Twitter

The Riviera Shopping Centre was reduced to rubbles as Russian missiles hit. 

Odesa Attack
5/8
olgateresch/Twitter

Slamming the assaults, an Ukrainian MP said that Moscow commemorated victory over Nazi Germany, and on the same day, it shelled the Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing civilians.

Odesa Attack
6/8
Odesa City Official

President Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said it was the first time since World War II that Odesa was without routine port work.

Odesa Attack
7/8
Odesa City Official

European Council President Charles Michel made a surprise visit to Ukraine's Odesa on Monday. However, he had to retreat to a shelter after Russian missiles struck.

Odesa Attack
8/8
f_o_r_Ukraine/twitter

Southern city of Odesa hosts the largest port in the country and its fall could completely cut off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Odesa
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Russia holds final dress rehearsal ahead of Victory Day parade on May 9

Russia holds final dress rehearsal ahead of Victory Day parade on May 9
In Pics: Yoon Suk-Yeol inaugurated as South Korea's new president, vows to rebuild nation

In Pics: Yoon Suk-Yeol inaugurated as South Korea's new president, vows to rebuild nation