IN PICS: Russian Troops Penetrate Deeper Into Ukraine's East, Attack Lysychansk

Quick links:
As Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Military Operation on Ukraine continues for the fifth month, his troops have bolstered attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
On Friday, Putin's forces shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk. A river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk-- a city that, last week, fell to the Russians.
This photo was shared by Luhansk Regional Head who said that "the occupiers" were concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of the cities of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, on Saturday, said Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a “threatening” situation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelelsnkyy's troops take cover in a shelter at their position in Kharkiv.
This photo from the combat zone shows Ukrainian servicemen correcting artillery fire by drone at the frontline near Kharkiv.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen talking to each other inside their shelter on the frontline near Kharkiv.