Last Updated:

IN PICS: Russian Troops Penetrate Deeper Into Ukraine's East, Attack Lysychansk

As Russia's 'Special Military Operation' on Ukraine continues for the fifth month, his troops have bolstered attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Russia Ukraine war
1/10
Image: AP

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Military Operation on Ukraine continues for the fifth month, his troops have bolstered attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. 

Russia Ukraine war
2/10
Image: AP

On Friday, Putin's forces shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk. A river separates Lysychansk from Sievierodonetsk-- a city that, last week, fell to the Russians.

Russia Ukraine war
3/10
Image; @serhey_hayday/Twitter

This photo was shared by Luhansk Regional Head who said that "the occupiers" were concentrating their main efforts on securing positions in the area of ​​the cities of Lysychansk and Verkhnokamyanka. 

Russia Ukraine war
4/10
Image: AP

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, on Saturday, said Russian forces had managed for the first time to cross the river from the north, creating a “threatening” situation.

Russia Ukraine war
5/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen changing their position at the frontline near Kharkiv.

Russia Ukraine war
6/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian soldier is captured smiling as he looks at his puppy, in the Donetsk region.

Russia Ukraine war
7/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelelsnkyy's troops take cover in a shelter at their position in Kharkiv. 

Russia Ukraine war
8/10
Image: AP

This photo from the combat zone shows Ukrainian servicemen correcting artillery fire by drone at the frontline near Kharkiv. 

Russia Ukraine war
9/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen are seen talking to each other inside their shelter on the frontline near Kharkiv. 

Russia Ukraine war
10/10
Image: AP

This photo shows the aftermath of the Russian airstrike on residential areas that killed at least 21 people early Friday near Odesa. 

Tags: Russia, Russian troops, Lysychansk
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Ukrainians mount efforts to rebuild their lives despite looming Russian threat

In Pics: Ukrainians mount efforts to rebuild their lives despite looming Russian threat