In Pics: Russian Troops Retreat Leaves Behind Trail Of Death, Destruction In Ukraine

As Russian forces gear up for a major offensive in Donbass region in east Ukraine, retreating troops have left behind a trail of horror the war wrought.

Dipaneeta Das
Almost a week after the US confirmed that Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv, residents walked on a street destroyed by shelling on Wednesday. 

The residents gradually began returning to war-ravaged Chernihiv. On Wednesday, a school director inspected the hall of the school damaged by an airstrike from Russian forces in Chernihiv, Ukraine.  

Shelling reduced in the city after about six weeks. On Wednesday, mortuary workers donned protective gear and exhumed corpses of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha.

People returning to their homes tried to wrap their heads around the appalling devastation that surrounded them. A group of men on Wednesday walked past a crater from an explosion in Chernihiv.

Ukrainian authorities inspected key cities after Ukraine Armed Forces recaptured them from Russian occupiers.

Ukrainian authorities began reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in Chernihiv. On Wednesday, a firefighter worked at a central stadium destroyed in Russian attack. 

A local resident prepared to cook at an entrance of a building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, a key city that Russian-backed separatists claim to have controlled.

A woman along with her son attended the funeral of her husband, who was killed by Russian soldiers.

A woman collected wooden planks on a street heavily damaged by Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Local residents paid respect to victims of Russian war. The bodies were buried in mass graves behind private houses in Mariupol. 

