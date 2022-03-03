In Pics | Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Forces 1 Mn To Flee Kyiv As Bombardment Intensifies

Quick links:
Displaced Ukrainians take shelter in an auditorium in Lviv, western Ukraine as Putin's invasion continues for the eight day on Thursday.
A Polish soldier carries a baby of a Ukrainian refugee upon their arrival at the border crossing in Medyka. Over a million people have fled Ukraine to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.
This photo from Kyiv shows a woman crying in the basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes.
Ukrainian residents gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter. Notably, Ukraine has one of the deepest metro stations in the world.
A Ukrainian refugee hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia. Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled the country as the Russian invasion entered its 8th day.
A young man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine. This photo was captured at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland.
A Ukrainian woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by Russian airstrikes.
A local militiaman carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by Russian artillery.
This photo from Istanbul, Turkey shows pro-Ukraine protesters calling for an end to Russia's aggressive invasion of the ex-soviet state.
