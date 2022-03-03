Last Updated:

In Pics | Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Forces 1 Mn To Flee Kyiv As Bombardment Intensifies

Over a million residents have fled war-torn Ukraine to seek refuge in neighbouring countries including Romania, Hungary and Poland.

Displaced Ukrainians take shelter in an auditorium in Lviv, western Ukraine as Putin's invasion continues for the eight day on Thursday.

A Polish soldier carries a baby of a Ukrainian refugee upon their arrival at the border crossing in Medyka. Over a million people have fled Ukraine to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. 

This photo from Kyiv shows a woman crying in the basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes. 

Ukrainian residents gather in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter. Notably, Ukraine has one of the deepest metro stations in the world. 

A Ukrainian refugee hugs her dog at a temporary shelter in Ubla, eastern Slovakia. Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled the country as the Russian invasion entered its 8th day. 

A young man carries combat gear as he leaves Poland to fight in Ukraine. This photo was captured at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. 

A Ukrainian woman is overwhelmed by emotion in the backyard of a house damaged by Russian airstrikes.

A local militiaman carries a child as he helps a fleeing family across a bridge destroyed by Russian artillery. 

This photo from Istanbul, Turkey shows pro-Ukraine protesters calling for an end to Russia's aggressive invasion of the ex-soviet state.

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. 

