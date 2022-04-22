Last Updated:

IN PICS: Satellite Images Reveal Mass Graves In Ukraine; Show Brutality Of War With Russia

Several satellite images captured & released by Maxar Technologies show mass graves of more than 9,000 people found near the port city of Mariupol.


1/8


Alla Prohonenko, a 53-year-old man, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in Ukraine's Irpin on April 21.


2/8


The satellite image was captured by Maxar Technologies on April 21, exhibiting the mass grave, allegedly created by Russian troops, in the Ukrainian city of Manhush.


3/8


A father while says goodbyes to his family of two after Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian national capital, Kyiv. 


4/8


Volunteers load bodies of civilians who were killed in Bucha onto a truck to be taken to a morgue for investigation. 


5/8


Men walk in a street destroyed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Chernihiv. 


6/8


Firefighters clear debris in order to search for bodies that were stuck under the rubble of a building that was hit by a Russian attack.


7/8


Volunteers recover bodies of people who were killed in Russian strikes in Ukraine's Bucha.


8/8


Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Ukraine's Bucha.

