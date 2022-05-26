In Pics: Scars Of Russian Onslaught Visible In Daily Life In War-ravaged Ukraine

Quick links:
A boy plays in front of houses demolished by shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine. After 90 days of the war in Ukraine, curfews, checkpoints, and fortifications have become a common sight.
In Kyiv, a woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Ukraine's Fallen Defenders in the Russia-Ukraine War. Embattled civilians have now become accustomed to curfews, checkpoints, and fortifications.
Lyudmila, 85, looks after her garden in Kharkiv. Even in areas beyond the reach of the heavy guns, frequent air raid sirens sound as a constant reminder that Russian missiles could strike any time.
Tombs of people slain during Russia's invasion can be witnessed in Bucha cemetery on Kyiv's outskirts. Bucha was subjected to one of the most horrifying civilian genocides during the ongoing war.
Girls smile for photo in Kyiv. For Ukrainians, no matter where they live, the war never seems far away. Those in towns & villages near the front lines seek refuge in basements to escape the shelling.
In Borodyanka, Ukraine, a resident enters her shelled-out home. The streets are mostly desolated now and half of the shops are yet to reopen and public transportation is inoperable.
Two men carry a wooded panel next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, following a Russian shelling.
In Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, grievers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32.
