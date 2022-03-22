In Pics | Smoke And Debris Paint Kyiv Grey As Russia Wreaks Havoc On Ukraine's Capital

Quick links:
A man walks into his apartment that was destroyed by Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21.
Amid the destruction, Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by Russian shelling on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital city.
Ukrainian firefighters and servicemen search for people under debris inside a shopping centre after it was bombed by Russian forces.
A woman cleans debris from her kitchen in an apartment block damaged by Russian bombing on Sunday in Kyiv.
A man covers the shattered window of his living room with a plastic sheet in a building damaged by Russian attacks.
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building destroyed by Russian forces amid war with Ukraine.
People inspect the damage in a shopping center destroyed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
Civilian volunteers attend a training camp of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine.
