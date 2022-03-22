Last Updated:

In Pics | Smoke And Debris Paint Kyiv Grey As Russia Wreaks Havoc On Ukraine's Capital

Ukraine faces massive destruction as Russia continues to intensify bombing and shelling over several key cities in the country, including capital Kyiv.

1/10
Image: AP

A man walks into his apartment that was destroyed by Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 21.

2/10
Image: AP

People gathered after the destruction caused to a shopping center by Russain shelling in Kyiv.

3/10
Image: AP

Amid the destruction, Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused by Russian shelling on a shopping centre in Ukraine's capital city.

4/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian firefighters and servicemen search for people under debris inside a shopping centre after it was bombed by Russian forces.

5/10
Image: AP

A woman cleans debris from her kitchen in an apartment block damaged by Russian bombing on Sunday in Kyiv.

6/10
Image: AP

A man covers the shattered window of his living room with a plastic sheet in a building damaged by Russian attacks.

7/10
Image: AP

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building destroyed by Russian forces amid war with Ukraine.

8/10
Image: AP

People inspect the damage in a shopping center destroyed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

9/10
Image: AP

Civilian volunteers attend a training camp of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine.

10/10
Image: AP

Volunteers cook for soldiers in the courtyard of the theatre in Drohobych. The theatre has become a point, where artists, displaced from other parts of Ukraine, have turned their talents to making food. 

