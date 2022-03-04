In Pics: Terrifying Reality Of Russian Invasion As Humanitarian Crisis Looms In Ukraine

Quick links:
Residents flocked to Poland and Romania to cross the border by bus and rail. In Siret, Romania, a refugee fleeing the turmoil in Ukraine speaks with police officials at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.
Ukrainians facing another bleak day in Russian invasion, as more people were killed and structures were destroyed by bombing. After a blast in Kyiv, firefighters use hoses to put out blaze.
Refugees escaping the turmoil in neighbouring Ukraine exit a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Siret.
Some people, frantic to get away from the blasts, crammed into stations and boarded trains without knowing where they were going. After boarding Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, a woman bids a man farewell.
Passengers depart from a train that departed from Ukraine as it arrives on the platform at Przemysl Station in Poland.
Natalia, 57, sobs as she bids goodbye to her loved ones in Kyiv before boarding a train to Lviv. The outgunned Ukrainians have fought back valiantly, defying Russia's apparent expectation of triumph.
On the outskirts of Lviv, west Ukraine, Roman, a former Ukrainian soldier crippled in battle, provides citizens advice on how to wield weapons and move during a combat.
In Kyiv, a child grabs a man's leg before boarding a train destined for Lviv. Heartwarming pictures of Ukrainians went viral across all social media platforms as Russia's assault on Ukraine escalated.
Artyom, a 15-year-old boy wounded by shelling, lies in a car in Mariupol, Ukraine, waiting to be transferred to a maternity facility turned into a medical unit.
