Last Updated:

In Pics: Terrifying Reality Of Russian Invasion As Humanitarian Crisis Looms In Ukraine

Ukrainians faced another bleak day, as Russian attack took more lives. The outgunned Ukrainians have put up a strong fight, delaying Russia's apparent victory.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

Residents flocked to Poland and Romania to cross the border by bus and rail. In Siret, Romania, a refugee fleeing the turmoil in Ukraine speaks with police officials at the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

Ukrainians facing another bleak day in Russian invasion, as more people were killed and structures were destroyed by bombing. After a blast in Kyiv, firefighters use hoses to put out blaze.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

Refugees escaping the turmoil in neighbouring Ukraine exit a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border in Siret.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

Some people, frantic to get away from the blasts, crammed into stations and boarded trains without knowing where they were going. After boarding Lviv-bound train in Kyiv, a woman bids a man farewell.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Passengers depart from a train that departed from Ukraine as it arrives on the platform at Przemysl Station in Poland. 

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

Natalia, 57, sobs as she bids goodbye to her loved ones in Kyiv before boarding a train to Lviv. The outgunned Ukrainians have fought back valiantly, defying Russia's apparent expectation of triumph.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

On the outskirts of Lviv, west Ukraine, Roman, a former Ukrainian soldier crippled in battle, provides citizens advice on how to wield weapons and move during a combat.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

In Kyiv, a child grabs a man's leg before boarding a train destined for Lviv. Heartwarming pictures of Ukrainians went viral across all social media platforms as Russia's assault on Ukraine escalated.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

Artyom, a 15-year-old boy wounded by shelling, lies in a car in Mariupol, Ukraine, waiting to be transferred to a maternity facility turned into a medical unit.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Serhii, the father of teenaged Iliya, weeps over his son's lifeless body laying on a stretcher in a maternity hospital turned into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Ukraines grim reality, Russian invasion
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Russia-Ukraine war: 'No more Russian equipment in Sumy region,' confirms Ukraine official

Russia-Ukraine war: 'No more Russian equipment in Sumy region,' confirms Ukraine official
IN PICS: Ukrainians find shelter in basements, subways as Russian offensive continues

IN PICS: Ukrainians find shelter in basements, subways as Russian offensive continues