In Pics: Boris Johnson Visits Kyiv, Assures Further Support To Ukraine Against Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he held a meeting with his ally Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Riya Baibhawi
Johnson in Ukraine
Johnson in Ukraine
Both the leaders greeted Kyiv residents gathered near Mykhailivs'ka Square.

Johnson in Ukraine
They also visited Johnson St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Both of them honoured the fallen soldiers by observing a moment of silence. 

Johnson in Ukraine
The leaders of the two states talked to the Ukrainian military. "I wish you success and congratulations on the destruction of this equipment," said Boris Johnson.

Johnson in Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Johnson also visited an exhibition of destroyed military equipment of the Russian occupiers on Friday.

Johnson in Ukraine
Among the exhibits were a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon complex 'Pantsir-S1', a T-72B3 tank, a BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicle, a BMD-4 turret, according to Zelenskyy's office. 

Johnson in Ukraine
Interestingly, Johnson gifted Robert Hardman's Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Johnson in Ukraine
The UK is leading in defence support to Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation. 

