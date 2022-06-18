In Pics: Boris Johnson Visits Kyiv, Assures Further Support To Ukraine Against Russia

Quick links:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Thursday, made a surprise visit to Kyiv where he held a meeting with his ally Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
They also visited Johnson St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv. Both of them honoured the fallen soldiers by observing a moment of silence.
The leaders of the two states talked to the Ukrainian military. "I wish you success and congratulations on the destruction of this equipment," said Boris Johnson.
Zelenskyy and Johnson also visited an exhibition of destroyed military equipment of the Russian occupiers on Friday.
Among the exhibits were a self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon complex 'Pantsir-S1', a T-72B3 tank, a BMD-2 infantry fighting vehicle, a BMD-4 turret, according to Zelenskyy's office.
Interestingly, Johnson gifted Robert Hardman's Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
