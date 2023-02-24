In Pics: Ukraine And Allies Mark One Year Of Russian Invasion, Pledge Push For Victory

Quick links:
Ukraine on Friday pledged to push for victory in 2023 as President Zelenskyy & other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.
It was Ukraine’s “longest day,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country’s dogged resistance a year on has proven that “every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”
On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian President’s defiant tone captured the national mood of resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II.
Zelenskyy, who has himself become a symbol of Ukraine’s refusal to bow to Moscow, said Ukrainians proved themselves to be invincible during “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”
“We have been standing for exactly one year,” Zelenskyy said. "We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep."
Ukrainians wept at memorials for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing inexorably as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.
Around the country, Ukrainians looked back at a year that changed their lives.“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope,” a school director in Kharkiv said.
Lining up in capital, Kyiv, to buy anniversary commemorative postage stamps, a resident, Tetiana Klimkova, described her heart as “falling and hurting.”Still, “this day has become a symbolic for me."
But peace is nowhere in sight. China on Friday called for cease-fire — an idea Ukraine previously rejected for fear that pause would allow Russia to regroup militarily after bruising battle.
Ukraine is readying another military push to roll back Russian forces with the help of weaponry that has poured in from the West, NATO.
“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.
Sydney Opera House gleamed in yellow and blue in solemn remembrance of the outbreak of the war on Feb. 24, 2022.
World landmarks were lit up in the colors of Ukraine’s national flag as people across the globe threw their support behind the country Friday on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
A rusting T-72 tank was placed outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital’s Unter den Linden boulevard.
UK PM Rishi Sunak expressed solidarity with Kyiv, saying "we stand together with you in remembrance, in solidarity, in unity. Slava Ukraini."