In Pics: Ukraine And Allies Mark One Year Of Russian Invasion, Pledge Push For Victory

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

Zaini Majeed
One year Ukraine war anniversary
1/17
AP

Ukraine on Friday pledged to push for victory in 2023 as President Zelenskyy & other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
2/17
AP

It was Ukraine’s “longest day,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country’s dogged resistance a year on has proven that “every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

One year Ukraine war anniversary
3/17
AP

On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian President’s defiant tone captured the national mood of resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
4/17
AP

Zelenskyy, who has himself become a symbol of Ukraine’s refusal to bow to Moscow, said Ukrainians proved themselves to be invincible during “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”

One year Ukraine war anniversary
5/17
AP

“We have been standing for exactly one year,” Zelenskyy said. "We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep."

One year Ukraine war anniversary
6/17
AP

Ukrainians wept at memorials for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing inexorably as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular. 

One year Ukraine war anniversary
7/17
AP

Around the country, Ukrainians looked back at a year that changed their lives.“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope,” a school director in Kharkiv said.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
8/17
AP

Lining up in capital, Kyiv, to buy anniversary commemorative postage stamps, a resident, Tetiana Klimkova, described her heart as “falling and hurting.”Still, “this day has become a symbolic for me."

One year Ukraine war anniversary
9/17
AP

But peace is nowhere in sight. China on Friday called for cease-fire — an idea Ukraine previously rejected for fear that pause would allow Russia to regroup militarily after bruising battle.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
10/17
AP

Ukraine is readying another military push to roll back Russian forces with the help of weaponry that has poured in from the West, NATO. 

One year Ukraine war anniversary
11/17
AP

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
12/17
AP

Sydney Opera House gleamed in yellow and blue in solemn remembrance of the outbreak of the war on Feb. 24, 2022.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
13/17
AP

World landmarks were lit up in the colors of Ukraine’s national flag as people across the globe threw their support behind the country Friday on the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
14/17
AP

A rusting T-72 tank was placed outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital’s Unter den Linden boulevard.

One year Ukraine war anniversary
15/17
Twitter/Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak expressed solidarity with Kyiv, saying "we stand together with you in remembrance, in solidarity, in unity. Slava Ukraini."

One year Ukraine war anniversary
16/17
Instagram/Sanna Marin

Finnish leader Sanna Marin lit candle to commemorate Ukrainians who lost lives in the war. 

One year Ukraine war anniversary
17/17
Twitter/@EU_Commission

In solidarity with Ukraine, a mural "Grow in Freedom" by Ukrainian and Belgian artists was inaugurated in Brussels.

