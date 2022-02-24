IN PICS: Ukraine Army Spotted In Kharkiv; People Flee Cities As Putin Declares War On Kyiv

Quick links:
As Russian President announced military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, people in tram started fleeing Sievierodonetsk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive in the Donbass region. Earlier, Putin recognised pro-Moscow regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent in Eastern Ukraine.
With the war escalating between Russia and Ukraine, people with their vehicles line up at Petrol Pumps in order to prepare for the coming days.
People in Ukraine watch the ongoing situation in their country on TV. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to impose "devastating sanctions" on Russia.
After the announcement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba vowed Kyiv will "defend itself and win."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European countries to impose immediate sanctions on Russia and extend defence & financial support to Ukraine in response to Moscow's actions.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass, people in Sievierodonetsk start leaving the region.
The image shows a view of Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the microblogging site stated that Russia has launched a "full-scale invasion of Ukraine."
As Russia declared military action against Ukraine, people queue to withdraw their money from ATM in Mariupol.
Ukraine Army spotted on the roads in Kharkiv amid evacuation process as Russia declares war, making military offensives in Donbass region.