In Pics: Ukraine Begins Recovering Bodies From Azovstal Steel Plant As War Enters Day 104

Ukraine has begun recovering bodies from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol city as the war enters day 104th.
As per Azov Regiment's spokesperson, DNA testing is underway to establish the identity of the remains.
The Azov Regiment was among Ukrainian units that defended the steel plant for nearly three months before surrendering in May.
Ukrainian servicemen manoeuvre a tank near the frontline in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine amid the ongoing war.
A Ukrainian citizen poses for a picture at her home destroyed by attacks in Mostyshche, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Maria Kocherzynska, a Ukrainian resident, brings clothes to donate in Moschun on the outskirts of Kyiv city.
Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees at the scene of burned vehicles after the shelling in the Leninsky district.
A young girl was seen carrying her pet as she walks past a house damaged from shelling in the Leninsky district of Donetsk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was seen listening to servicemen report close to the front line in the Donetsk region amid the continued attack by the Russian troops.
