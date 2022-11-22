In Pics: Ukraine Braces For Bleak Winter, Asks Citizens To Leave Nation Amid Energy Crisis

Quick links:
Due to Russian bombardment, Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating people from newly freed areas of the Kherson and Mykolaiv districts.
In Kherson, residents formed long queues to fill drinking water jugs. Russian soldiers bombarded the city of Kherson with artillery, rockets, and tank rounds.
Kherson residents, in southern Ukraine's freshly freed city, fetched water from the bank of the Dnipro River on Monday.
In Lyman, Ukraine's Donetsk area, elderly ladies were seen to be preparing dinner over a fire in the courtyard of an apartment building.
As 40% of the population has been facing trouble due to the damage to at least 15 significant energy centers nationwide, people used a charging stations to charge their mobile devices and power banks.
The missile strikes on the nation's electrical infrastructure have severely worsened the situation in Kyiv and other major cities. In the yard of a building in Lyman, solar panels were kept
In the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian flags are flown near Maidan Square in memory of those killed during the war.