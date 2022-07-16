In Pics: Ukraine Grieves As Russian Strikes On Vinnytsia Kill 23, Injure More Than 200

Quick links:
After a series of attacks on Vinnytsia on Thursday, rescuers work to find the bodies trapped under the debris of a heavily damaged residential building.
Firefighters recovered the bodies of the Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia on July 14.
Firefighters extinguished flames at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, that killed more than 20 on Thursday.
Blood stains were seen on a damaged car after a deadly Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.
The baby stroller of a four-year-old girl, Liza, who was en route to visit a speech therapist with her mother, was killed near central Ukraine when a Russian missile hit the region.
European Union's ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas condemned the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia by termin it "another act of Russia's increasing its on civilians".
A heavily damaged residential building in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, the city which witnessed the worst ever attack that killed at least 23 and wounded more than 100.
Following a Russian missile attack, a Ukrainian soldier collected the parts of the weapon used to target the already war-ravaged country.