Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukraine Grieves As Russian Strikes On Vinnytsia Kill 23, Injure More Than 200

Russian missiles struck a city in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others far from the front lines.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Russia Ukraine war
1/10
Image: AP

After a series of attacks on Vinnytsia on Thursday, rescuers work to find the bodies trapped under the debris of a heavily damaged residential building.

Russia Ukraine war
2/10
Image: AP

Firefighters recovered the bodies of the Ukrainian civilians killed in the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia on July 14. 

Russia Ukraine war
3/10
Image: AP

Firefighters extinguished flames at a building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, that killed more than 20 on Thursday. 

Russia Ukraine war
4/10
Image: AP

Blood stains were seen on a damaged car after a deadly Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia on Thursday, July 14.

Russia Ukraine war
5/10
Image: AP

The baby stroller of a four-year-old girl, Liza, who was en route to visit a speech therapist with her mother, was killed near central Ukraine when a Russian missile hit the region. 

Russia Ukraine war
6/10
Image: AP

European Union's ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas condemned the Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia by termin it "another act of Russia's increasing its on civilians".

Russia Ukraine war
7/10
Image: AP

A heavily damaged residential building in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, the city which witnessed the worst ever attack that killed at least 23 and wounded more than 100. 

Russia Ukraine war
8/10
Image: AP

Following a Russian missile attack, a Ukrainian soldier collected the parts of the weapon used to target the already war-ravaged country. 

Russia Ukraine war
9/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian soldier lit a candle at the site of a Russian shelling in Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

Russia Ukraine war
10/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen offered flowers at the site of a Russian shelling in Ukraine's Vinnytsia to pay tribute to those killed in the attack.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Europe suffocates as extreme heat wave sparks wildfires from Spain to France | See pics

Europe suffocates as extreme heat wave sparks wildfires from Spain to France | See pics
In Pics: Protests continue unabated in Sri Lanka, as President Rajapaksa flees country

In Pics: Protests continue unabated in Sri Lanka, as President Rajapaksa flees country