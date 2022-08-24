Last Updated:

IN PICS | Ukraine Marks Independence Day As Threat Of Escalated Russian Onslaught Looms

Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24 marked its Independence Day, which also marked exactly six months since the start of Russia's military invasion.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Russia, Independence Day
1/10
Image: AP

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honor of the country's National Flag Day.

Ukraine Independence Day
2/10
Image: AP

Florists prepare the entrance to 10 Downing Street with flowers in the Ukraine national colors in London.

Russia, Ukraine-Russia
3/10
Image: AP

Destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia, Zelenskyy
4/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks in front of honour guards as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy
5/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Andrzej Duda
6/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda pose for a picture during the opening ceremony of the "Walk of the brave" in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine Independence Day
7/10
Image: AP

The sun sets behind the Independence Monument overlooking Maidan Square on the country's National Flag Day.

Destroyed Russian military vehicles
8/10
Image: AP

A view of destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Aug 24.

Ukraine-Russia war
9/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug 24.

Ukraine-Russia war
10/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian servicemen prepare their weapons to fire at Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug 24.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Russians seem to continue with their normal lives amidst brutal war against Ukraine

Russians seem to continue with their normal lives amidst brutal war against Ukraine
In Pics | Future of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces still in doldrums

In Pics | Future of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russian forces still in doldrums