In Pics: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Makes European Tour To Replenish Arsenal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy set off across Europe with a long shopping list. He will head home with much of what he wanted — though not the Western fighter jets he seeks to defend against Russia.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had private talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican. He held his hand over his heart and said it was a “great honour” to meet with the pope.
His trip to EU wa about shoring up European political and military support for the longer term, to ensure Ukraine can hold any ground it takes back and press for a favourable peace.
In Germany, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that his country is preparing a counteroffensive designed to liberate areas occupied by Russia, not to attack Russian territory.
European leaders promised Zelenskyy arsenal of missiles, tanks, drones during whirlwind three-day visit to Italy, the Vatican, Germany, France and the UK that sought to replenish Ukraine’s arsenal.
Zelenskyy’s energetic international diplomacy over 15 months of war has persuaded Western allies to send powerful weapons, from German Leopard tanks to US Patriot missile systems.
Pressing his case to European leaders in person shows Zelenskyy’s growing confidence about traveling abroad.
France pledged additional military aid for Ukraine including light tanks, armoured vehicles, training for soldiers and other assistance as Ukrainians gear up for a counteroffensive against Russia.
“They’ve got to show … they’re in this conflict for the long term and that they’re able to keep sustaining this effort,” said Justin Crump, a former British tank commander.
The UK pledged hundreds more air defense missiles, as well as attack drones with a range of more than 200 kilometers (120 miles).
While the UK will not provide the planes, prime minister Sunak said the country would join the coalition and begin a previously announced training program for Ukrainian fighter pilots.
UK one of Ukraine’s major military allies, has provided short-range missiles, Challenger tanks and training 15,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil.
Sunak’s office said it was giving Ukraine hundreds more air defense missiles, as well as “long-range attack drones” with a reach of more than 200 kilometers (120 miles).
Zelensky’s aim of forming an international “fighter jet coalition” to supply Ukraine with planes has run up against NATO concerns about escalating the alliance’s role in the war.
“We want to create a jet coalition and I am very positive about it,” Zelenskyy said Monday after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
UK does not have any F-16s, but says it will give Ukrainian pilots basic training on Western-standard jets starting this summer.
Germany’s Scholz was evasive when asked about planes, referring instead to the anti-aircraft system it has provided to Kyiv.
Flurry of announcements from Europe’s capitals is part diplomatic theater. Ukraine gets steady flow of equipment from West, and some of the weapons announced this week may already have been on way.
Zelenskyy’s trip was about securing supplies for the long term, as well as the imminent offensive.
“This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke,” Sunak said.
Sunak plans to push allies at a meeting of Group of Seven leaders in Japan later this week to deliver more support to Ukraine, Downing Street said.