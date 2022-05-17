IN PICS: Ukraine Suffers Huge Losses As Rescue Operations In Azovstal Enters Last Phase

Quick links:
In this picture taken on May 16, a resident is seen carrying a shovel to clear the rubble from his house that was damaged in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.
On Monday, a tank was destroyed near the village of Malaya Rohan in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.
Mourners kneel as they wait for the coffin of a Ukrainian volunteer soldier to pass by during his funeral on Monday, May 16, in Zorya Truda, Odessa region, Ukraine.
On Monday, May 16, Oleksiy Polyakov (right) and Roman Voitko inspect the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lying in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
Volodymyr Losev's coffin is carried by Ukrainian soldiers during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Ukraine. He was killed on May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving struck a mine.
A sports teacher stands in a destroyed gymnasium of a school after Russian shelling in the village of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Police and volunteers exhume the body of a civilian killed by Russian shelling in the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv.
A man rides his bicycle past a shelled-out car in a street in the village of Niu-York, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Alexander walks around his destroyed house in Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday, May 16.
