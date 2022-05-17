Last Updated:

IN PICS: Ukraine Suffers Huge Losses As Rescue Operations In Azovstal Enters Last Phase

Russia continued pounding targets in eastern Ukraine's industrial heartland in the Donbass, with the death toll continuing to rise as the war entered week 12.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

In this picture taken on May 16, a resident is seen carrying a shovel to clear the rubble from his house that was damaged in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

On Monday,  a tank was destroyed near the village of Malaya Rohan in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

Mourners kneel as they wait for the coffin of a Ukrainian volunteer soldier to pass by during his funeral on Monday, May 16, in Zorya Truda, Odessa region, Ukraine.

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

On Monday, May 16, Oleksiy Polyakov (right) and Roman Voitko inspect the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lying in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Volodymyr Losev's coffin is carried by Ukrainian soldiers during his funeral in Zorya Truda, Ukraine. He was killed on May 7 when the military vehicle he was driving struck a mine.

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

A sports teacher stands in a destroyed gymnasium of a school after Russian shelling in the village of Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

Police and volunteers exhume the body of a civilian killed by Russian shelling in the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

A man rides his bicycle past a shelled-out car in a street in the village of Niu-York, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

Alexander walks around his destroyed house in Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Monday, May 16.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

In this picture taken on Monday, teens are seen walking past a wall scarred by shrapnel after a bombing earlier in the day in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Azovstal, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Evacuation of Ukraine troops from Azovstal Steel Plant as Russia-led war enters day 83

Evacuation of Ukraine troops from Azovstal Steel Plant as Russia-led war enters day 83
As Russia tries to salvage a war gone awry, here are few stills of the crisis-torn Ukraine

As Russia tries to salvage a war gone awry, here are few stills of the crisis-torn Ukraine