In Pics: Ukraine Witnesses 'black Morning' As Devastating Chopper Crash Leaves 18 Dead

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to police.
Monastyrskyi, who was in charge of the Ukrainian police and other emergency services, is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.
Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the incident a "tragedy" as Ukraine witnessed a 'black morning'.
Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed. Officials said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.
The devastating view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday.
