Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukraine Witnesses 'black Morning' As Devastating Chopper Crash Leaves 18 Dead

A devastating helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children.

Written By
Digital Desk
Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
1/13
Image: Twitter

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb on Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
2/13
Image: Twitter

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to police.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
3/13
Image: Twitter

Monastyrskyi, who was in charge of the Ukrainian police and other emergency services, is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
4/13
Image: Telegram

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called the incident a "tragedy" as Ukraine witnessed a 'black morning'.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
5/13
Image: Telegram

Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed. Officials said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
6/13
Image: Telegram

A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children, the regional governor said.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
7/13
Image: AP

Workers pass the scene where a helicopter crashed on civilian buildings in a Kyiv suburb.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
8/13
Image: AP

The devastating view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
9/13
Image: AP

A view of the scene where the helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
10/13
Image: AP

Dead bodies lay on the ground at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
11/13
Image: AP

A dead body on the ground at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
12/13
Image: AP

Ukraine first lady, Olena Zelenska, daubed teary eyes and pinched her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

Ukraine Interior Minister Chopper Crash
13/13
Image: AP

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko making phone calls at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland after news of the crash surfaced.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: Deadly storm & tornadoes rip through Alabama, leaving behind trail of destruction

In pics: Deadly storm & tornadoes rip through Alabama, leaving behind trail of destruction
In pics: Nepal mourns country's deadliest crash in 3 decades; search ops halt for Day 2

In pics: Nepal mourns country's deadliest crash in 3 decades; search ops halt for Day 2