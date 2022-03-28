IN PICS: Ukraine Witnesses Destruction On Streets As Russian Aggression Enters 2nd Month

Quick links:
Ukrainians have put up a tough front against Russian military offensive which continues for 33 days. However, the buildings continue to get damaged due to shelling and bombings.
The Russia-Ukraine war has continued for over a month with devastation visible on the streets. Ukrainians have covered the rmonument of Taras Shevchenko with sandbags to protect it.
As the Russian tanks and armed forces stormed across the Ukrainian border, people fled their homes and moved to safety. People continue to live in fear in Ukraine.
Five men at a gravesite in Odessa region use rope to lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman who was killed during Russia's ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.
A cat peeking out of a carrier as refugees fleeing the war pass the border crossing in Poland. UNHCR announced that over 2 million people have been estimated to be internally displaced in Ukraine.
A church has been damaged in Khariv as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate. Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that around 17000 Russian troops have been killed.
A child draped in the Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine in Romania. According to UNICEF, more than four million children have been displaced in Ukraine.
The Russia-Ukraine war has continued for over a month with damage and devastation evident on the streets. Damaged buildings and destroyed vehicles captured on the streets in Ukraine.
The buildings have been destroyed in Ukraine due to bombardments as the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues. UNHCR said over 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
