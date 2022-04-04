Last Updated:

IN PICS | Ukraine's Cities Share Tales Of Horror As Russian Troops Retreat

As the war enters day 40, Russian withdrawal from areas has enabled Ukraine authorities to measure the magnitude of damage inflicted by the invading forces.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
IMAGE: AP
1/10
Image: AP

Invading Russian troops, on April 3, retreated from Bucha town, located on the outskirts of Kyiv. Following the complete withdrawal, Ukrainian soldiers waved flags at the Bucha checkpoint.

IMAGE: AP
2/10
Image: AP

A couple celebrated their love and togetherness on the streets as they cooked a meal on an open fire outside their dilapidated apartment in Bucha, which has no electricity or water. 

IMAGE: AP
3/10
Image: AP

A woman cried while waiting along with others for the distribution of food products in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military. 

IMAGE: AP
4/10
Image: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman on Sunday tried in vain to convince a pup to drink milk as residents wait for the distribution of food in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine.

IMAGE: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Two volunteers read their wedding vows and click a picture on the lawn of their residential building hit by a Russian missile attack amid the war. 

IMAGE: AP
6/10
Image: AP

Meanwhile, bombings of Ukrainian territories continued in the southern part of the country. Ukrainian firefighters examined a scene of a destroyed building after Russian shelling in Odesa. 

IMAGE: AP
7/10
Image: AP

On Sunday, soldiers walked amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. 

IMAGE: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Deprived of electricity, gas, and water since the beginning of the all-out war, residents of Bucha town gathered to cook on an open fire outside their apartments. 

IMAGE: AP
9/10
Image: AP

Far from home, a woman covered her son with a blanket at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, after fleeing Ukraine. 

IMAGE: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Petrified and worried by renewed shelling in the southern city of Odesa, a woman on Sunday walked in the opposite direction as smoke billowed in the background after intense Russian shelling.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Russian troops penetrate deeper into Ukraine's east, attack Lysychansk

IN PICS: Russian troops penetrate deeper into Ukraine's east, attack Lysychansk
Fireworks light up skies on America's Independence Day on 4th of July

Fireworks light up skies on America's Independence Day on 4th of July