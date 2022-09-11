Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukraine's Forces Advancing In East To Liberate More Cities As War Enters Day 200

As the war between Russia and Ukraine marks 200 days, Ukraine claims about liberating their regions from Russian troops in counter-offensive.

As the Russia-Ukraine war marks 200 days, the Ukrainian armed forces have started taking back regions in southern and eastern parts of the nation in a counter-offensive. 

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said that the Russian forces are "showing their back" and termed it a "good choice for them to run away." 

According to the Ukrainian President, about 2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory has been liberated since early September. 

Ukrainian armed forces preparing to fire using a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv amid the ongoing war with Russia. 

The Ukrainian forces began a counter-offensive in the last days of August. According to AP, the troops were first focused on the southern part of Kherson.

The picture shows a Russian soldier preparing to fire using a Russian man-portable anti-tank guided missile in Ukraine. 

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Russian vehicles carrying troops travel to the Kharkiv region. 

In this picture, Russian troops can be seen in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has termed Winter a "turning point" and stressed that "it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine."

In this image, Russian troops with their weapons exit a military plane in Ukraine. 

