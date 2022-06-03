Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukraine's Immense Human Suffering And Resilience As War With Russia Hits 100 Days

The war in Ukraine continues to inflict immense human suffering. As the Russian invasion enters its 100th day, let us take a look at how Kyiv has been affected

Children walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol which is under Russian control as the Moscow-Kyiv war has entered its 100th day on Friday, 3 June.

The photo of a Ukrainian soldier who died during Russia's invasion. Ukraine is losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and around 500 soldiers as wounded in action, said its President.

A wedding photograph lay among wood scraps and other debris in the aftermath of an airstrike in Kramatorsk.

A child holding his toy train outside his family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk.

An unexploded projectile protrudes from the side of the street in the town of Vilkhivka.

A mother and her daughter at a public hospital in Lviv. The duo got injured during shelling outside their house.

Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut.

Ukrainian servicemen fire mortars at Russian positions in the eastern region of Kharkiv.

Pieces of debris hang at the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv.

Yana Stepanenko, who lost her limbs amid the ongoing war, looks at her phone as she lies in bed at a public hospital.

