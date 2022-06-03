In Pics: Ukraine's Immense Human Suffering And Resilience As War With Russia Hits 100 Days

Quick links:
Children walk amid destroyed buildings in Mariupol which is under Russian control as the Moscow-Kyiv war has entered its 100th day on Friday, 3 June.
The photo of a Ukrainian soldier who died during Russia's invasion. Ukraine is losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and around 500 soldiers as wounded in action, said its President.
A wedding photograph lay among wood scraps and other debris in the aftermath of an airstrike in Kramatorsk.
A child holding his toy train outside his family's heavily damaged house after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk.
A mother and her daughter at a public hospital in Lviv. The duo got injured during shelling outside their house.
Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates